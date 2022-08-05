Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 524 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after buying an additional 1,492,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,355 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,020,000 after buying an additional 368,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,773,707 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $136,439,000 after buying an additional 147,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 418.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,328 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 136,643 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.8 %

STM opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on STM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($45.36) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($45.36) to €52.00 ($53.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

