Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $810,807,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,153,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,601,000 after acquiring an additional 537,954 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,324,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 907,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after acquiring an additional 442,407 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,744,984 shares of company stock worth $35,084,176.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

