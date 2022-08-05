Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,910 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $17,337,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,496,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

