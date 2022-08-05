Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $433,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 128.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 664.2% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after buying an additional 51,582 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $225.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

