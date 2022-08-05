Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Target by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $925,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $166.56 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.39.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

