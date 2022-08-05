Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 2,563 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE RHI opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

