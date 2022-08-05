Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG opened at $52.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $61.29.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

