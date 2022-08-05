Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $122.05 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $143.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.60 and its 200 day moving average is $123.49.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.