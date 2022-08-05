Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,507 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGRX stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.22. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $115.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

