Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Monolithic Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MPWR. Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $530.96 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.34 and its 200 day moving average is $426.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,367.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,989 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

