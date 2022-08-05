Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,182,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,528,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,133,000 after acquiring an additional 296,973 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.8 %

WM opened at $169.13 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.91 and its 200-day moving average is $153.96.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

