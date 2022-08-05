National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,820 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $80.39 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.64.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.