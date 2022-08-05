National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 64,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

