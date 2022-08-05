National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 64,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of PRGO stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 0.90.
Perrigo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.
Perrigo Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perrigo (PRGO)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.