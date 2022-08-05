BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 146.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after buying an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4,215.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $92.98 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 357.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,043 shares of company stock worth $1,425,735. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

