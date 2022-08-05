National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 5,281.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,676 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $133,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

