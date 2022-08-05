National Bank of Canada FI Trims Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,798 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 150,673 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $799,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $15,534,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,199,031 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $83,277,000 after buying an additional 26,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.