National Bank of Canada FI Buys 8,798 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SILV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 161,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SILV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

