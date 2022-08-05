National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,080,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 322,638 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 257,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 79,834 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 227,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 85,262 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

MSOS stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

