Royce & Associates LP Acquires 129,535 Shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,535 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Marin Software worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.30. Marin Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

Marin Software ( NASDAQ:MRIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 39.79% and a negative net margin of 54.70%.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

