National Bank of Canada FI Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after buying an additional 342,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,478,000 after purchasing an additional 337,859 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $52.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,736 shares of company stock worth $182,599. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Argus lowered their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

