National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 110,129 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2,236.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.53.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

