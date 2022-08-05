National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 36,480 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

IYC opened at $67.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $87.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.