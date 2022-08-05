National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 216.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,040 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,691,000 after buying an additional 691,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Cowen reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.