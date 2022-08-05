Royce & Associates LP Acquires 20,300 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth $798,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth $5,111,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EMCORE by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in EMCORE by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 385,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

EMKR stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

