National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 148.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,514,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,538,000 after buying an additional 220,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,176,000 after buying an additional 121,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,154,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $249,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Trading Down 0.5 %

DOV stock opened at $132.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.11.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

