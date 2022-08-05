Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,518,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

