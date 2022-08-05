FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Xylem Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xylem in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Xylem Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

XYL opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

