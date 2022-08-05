Analysts Set Expectations for Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.31). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($7.70) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.00) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.46) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $117.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

