Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 580,174 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 56,651 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,113,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 209,040 shares during the period. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

