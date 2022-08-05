Royce & Associates LP Buys 634,100 Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.65% of ATI Physical Therapy worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 150.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy ( NYSE:ATIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 145.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.51 million. Research analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

