Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,329 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.42% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 194.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after buying an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $25,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,762.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at $61,762.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,611.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,439 shares of company stock valued at $114,183. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $581.85 million, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

