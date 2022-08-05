California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 56,830 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,830 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,891 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after purchasing an additional 658,453 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 690,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 562,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,800,000 after purchasing an additional 543,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.80%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

