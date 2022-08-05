Royce & Associates LP Sells 11,600 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.34% of Apyx Medical worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $4,461,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter worth $1,566,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Trading Up 4.9 %

APYX opened at $10.23 on Friday. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APYX shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Apyx Medical Company Profile



Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

