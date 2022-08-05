Royce & Associates LP Sells 9,950 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.78% of Village Super Market worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLGEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $327.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.19. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Read More

