Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,347,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,291 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.96% of Regis worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 95,786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,083 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 402,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis Stock Down 2.0 %

RGS stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Regis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.94.

Regis Company Profile

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.75 million during the quarter. Regis had a negative net margin of 24.87% and a negative return on equity of 165.45%.

(Get Rating)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.