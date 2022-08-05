KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,752 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of KBR worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $2,125,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in KBR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $3,629,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,758,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. Citigroup cut their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

