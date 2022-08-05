Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Position Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.30% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 708,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 408,271 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 375,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 311,328 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 263,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 579.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 71,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.33.

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $399.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

