RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of RenaissanceRe worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRB Corp boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 322,200 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,633,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,935,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 463,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,536,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 1.3 %

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

