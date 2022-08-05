Royce & Associates LP Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.00% of IBEX worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 13,027.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IBEX from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $357.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.68. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.78 million. IBEX had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IBEX Limited will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

