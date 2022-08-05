California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.18 Million Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,664 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Bruker worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Bruker Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Bruker Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

