Royce & Associates LP Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.14% of Ping Identity worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PING. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,672,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ping Identity by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,309,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Ping Identity by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 709,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 480,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Shares of PING stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

