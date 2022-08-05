Royce & Associates LP Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.14% of Axonics worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Axonics by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In related news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $72.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

