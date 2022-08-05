Royce & Associates LP Sells 9,600 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.71% of Chemung Financial worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $158,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,205.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $158,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,998 shares of company stock worth $402,205 over the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $219.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.51. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 million. Analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

