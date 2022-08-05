Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTVGet Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.51% of Inotiv worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inotiv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. Inotiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Inotiv from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

