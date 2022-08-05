Royce & Associates LP Acquires 64,367 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 754.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,367 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.15% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,111,000.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.62. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

