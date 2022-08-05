Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166,034 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $21,520,000. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 742,643 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 730,029 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after acquiring an additional 434,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $10,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

HP stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

