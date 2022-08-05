Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.76% of Joint worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Joint by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Joint by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 89,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Joint during the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Joint by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joint during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 185,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $2,954,839.77. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,035,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,426,502.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 214,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,580 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. DA Davidson cut Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $20.16 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.53 million, a PE ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

