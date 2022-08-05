Royce & Associates LP Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tobam lifted its position in Snap-on by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $223.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.44 and its 200-day moving average is $210.90. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

