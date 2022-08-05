Royce & Associates LP Grows Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,573 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.19% of World Fuel Services worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 266,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 136,761 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 87,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 55,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INT opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

