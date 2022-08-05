Royce & Associates LP Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,645,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.16% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPRT opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

